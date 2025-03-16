he award was presented by the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple trust of Pune's Dehu

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Pune: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde honoured with 'Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award' in Dehu x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was honoured with the first "Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award" on the occasion of Sant Tukaram Maharaj 375th Beej Pilgrimage in Dehu in Pune on Sunday, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am very happy today and feel lucky that I have been chosen for this award by the Temple Trust...I thank them from the bottom of my heart ...this award not only belongs to me but also to all of them who love me and my work. After getting this award my responsibilities have increased. I am so lucky that the land where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj had met, the same place I am getting this award," Shinde said after receiving the award.

The award was presented by the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Temple trust of Pune's Dehu, ANI reported.

Earlier on February 12, Eknath Shinde expressed his gratitude to the organisers for bestowing the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award.

"I have also been honoured with the Mahadji Shinde Rashtriya Gaurav Award. I thank the organisers," he said, ANI reported.

On February 10, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, issued a stinging attack on Uddhav Thackeray's side, claiming that if "Hindutva emperor" Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts had been preserved instead of making fake voice videos, no one would have gone anywhere.

Former Congress MLA from Pune Ravindra Dhangekar joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Shinde, along with his workers, ANI reported.

"Dhangekar got 4 lakh 60 thousand votes in the Lok Sabha elections. This shows your work and popularity," Shinde praised Dhangekar.

Eknath Shinde wanted to join Congress in the past, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut claimed on Saturday that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde had wanted to join the Congress in the past.

According to news agency PTI, while Raut did not specify the year or month when Shinde, who split the undivided Shiv Sena in June 2022, allegedly considered switching parties, he made a reference to the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

"I know what all was going on. Ahmed Patel is not around now, and hence I don't want to say anything more because he is not there to substantiate this," Raut told reporters.

Patel passed away on November 25, 2020.

When the reporters pressed for more details, Raut added, "Ask (senior Congress leader and ex-CM) Prithviraj Chavan about it."

However, Chavan declined to comment when contacted by PTI.



(With agency inputs)