Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Listen to this article BJP rule in Maharashtra worse than Aurangzeb's time, says Sanjay Raut x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday called the BJP rule in Maharashtra worse than that of Aurangzeb and claimed that farmers were dying because of the saffron party, reported news agency PTI.

He claimed that farmers, unemployed people and women are committing suicides in the state.

"It's been 400 years since Aurangzeb was buried. Forget him. Are farmers in Maharashtra committing suicide due to Aurangzeb? They are doing it because of you," Raut said, reported PTI.

If the Mughal ruler committed atrocities, then what is the government doing, he asked. BJP leads the ruling Mahayuti coalition, also comprising the Shiv Sena and NCP, in the state.

"Farmers are committing suicide. BJP's tenure is worse than that of Aurangzeb," Raut said.

He was responding to a question on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's remarks that "everyone" feels Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar should be removed. But it has to be done under legal purview as the previous Congress regime put the site under the Archaeological Survey of India's protection, Fadnavis had said, reported PTI.

BJP's Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had sought the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, reported news agency PTI.

Aurangzeb is remembered in Maharashtra for his battles with the Marathas, who resisted his expansionist ambitions. Shivaji Maharaj's son, Sambhaji, was captured, tortured, and executed on his orders.

No permission to celebrate Holi, ban on PoP idols - what Hindutva is this? asks Raut

The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra of restricting Holi celebrations and questioned the ban on using Plaster of Paris (PoP) to make Ganesh idols.

Party leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray accused the government of removing loudspeakers in the name of curbing noise pollution from Mumbai's Worli Koliwada, installed as part of 'Dhulivandan', which symbolizes the start of Holi celebrations in Maharashtra.

He alleged the BJP wants to end Marathi festivals.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at the Mahayuti government over the issue of Hindutva.

"There is no permission to celebrate Holi. There is a ban on PoP in making Ganesh idols. These festivals (Holi and Ganeshotsav) are celebrated once a year. What Hindutva is this? This has never happened before. You said Hindu festivals would be celebrated freely," Raut said in New Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)