Gudi Padwa 2025: Watch these five unique Shobha Yatras in Mumbai

Put up your gudi? Don’t stop there, join in the fun with Shobha Yatras across the city featuring colourful rangoli, rousing dhol tasha and a saree bike rally

It’s Gudi Padwa morning. Whether you celebrate the festival at home or not, it’s always a good idea to join the community that comes out on the street. Witness a blur of colourful sarees, street-hogging rangolis, and folk beats by dhol tashas. Here’s where you can head to be a part of the festivities.

Dadar

The neighbourhood is the busiest from days leading up to Gudi Padwa. But during the festival, visiting Shivaji Park is ideal to witness lezim performances, dhol tashas, and grand rangolis on Keluskar Marg. Celebrations begin around 8 am.

Vile Parle

Several Shobha Yatras occur around the neighbourhood, and they all culminate at the Parleshwar Temple. Many flock here to seek blessings and begin their New Year on a positive note. This is the ideal spot to witness drum beats, the dhwaj pathak, and other folk performances that are part of various processions.

Dombivli

This locality comes alive on the morning of Gudi Padwa. Local residents make it a point to visit the Ganesh Mandir near Phadke Road. The temple and its vicinity become the hub for the Shobha Yatra, shopping exhibitions, and several cultural programmes.

Girgaon

The Girgaon Shobha Yatra is one of the most popular celebrations in the city. The yatra will see its 23rd edition this year. You can witness a bike rally of women wearing nauvari and phetas, dance to the dhols, dhwaj pathak presentations, and other folk performances. According to organisers Swami Vivekananda Yuva Pratishthan’s Instagram, the yatra will begin at 8 am from Phadke Wadi Ganpati Temple.

Thane

Also called the Swagat Yatra, the Padwa Shibha Yatra in Thane is a spectacle. Starting at Kopineshwar Temple and moving through the areas of Talao Pali, this yatra has everything from bike rallies to tableaus and cultural performances. If you live around the neighbourhood, you shouldn’t miss a chance to witness the celebra-tions.