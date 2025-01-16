Overnight rain in Delhi, air quality in very poor category

Rain started in some parts of the city around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, and between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am, Delhi's primary weather station recorded 3.7 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data

Overnight showers drenched the national capital with the weather department predicting more rain on Thursday.

Rain started in some parts of the city around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, and between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am, Delhi's primary weather station recorded 3.7 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Other stations such as Palam recorded 8.6 mm of rain, Pusa 7.5 mm, and Mayur Vihar 4 mm.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal, while the air quality was recorded in the very poor category with a reading of 336, reported PTI.

The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky and light rain for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Meanwhile, Lahaul and Spiti are covered in a blanket of snow as the area receives fresh snowfall. As per IMD's forecast on January 15, the temperatures in the Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh plummeted to minus 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature may reach 9 degrees Celsius.

A layer of fog also engulfs parts of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya as mercury dips in several parts of Northern India. As per IMD, the minimum temperature has been recorded at 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will reach 18 degrees Celsius in Ayodhya. IMD has issued a warning for dense fog in the city.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)