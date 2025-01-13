According to the India Meteorological Department, dense fog conditions are very likely in the Delhi/NCR region and an orange alert was issued regarding the same

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi minimum temperature drops to 9.6 degrees Celsius; IMD issues 'orange alert' x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday reported a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The relative humidity is 99 per cent, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to 19 degrees Celsius later in the day.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning for dense fog across the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department, dense fog conditions are very likely in the Delhi/NCR region and an orange alert was issued regarding the same, reported ANI.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature at Delhi's Palam has been recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius today.

As cold waves envelop the national capital, several flights are delayed at IGI Airport due to fog. Homeless individuals seek refuge in night shelters in the national capital as the winter chill intensifies in Northern India.

Several trains were delayed due to foggy weather conditions today, while some trains have also been cancelled. The Purushottam Express experienced the longest delay of 311 minutes, followed by the Poorva Express, which was delayed by 198 minutes. The Shramjeevi Express and JBP NZM SF Express reported delays of 197 minutes and 187 minutes, respectively, reported ANI.

Other affected trains included the Rajendra Nagar Patna Tejas Express (124 minutes), YPR Dee Duronto Express (154 minutes), and Suhaildev Express (105 minutes), reported ANI.

Additionally, the air quality index recorded in the national capital at 7 am today was 282, categorised as 'poor,' according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per recent data, the air quality index (AQI) at Jahangirpuri recorded a high of 346, while Nehru Nagar registered an alarming 345. Patparganj reported an AQI of 344, closely followed by North Campus, Delhi University, at 314.

Similarly, Narela and Mandir Marg recorded AQI levels of 313 and 308, respectively. Mundka showed an AQI of 297, with Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 293. Lodhi Road reported moderate levels, with readings of 233 (IMD) and 181 (IITM). NSIT Dwarka recorded a relatively lower AQI of 125.

An AQI rating is categorised as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

(With inputs from ANI)