The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 7.4 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch above normal, from 10.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the IMD

Dense fog enveloped Delhi with visibility dropping to zero early Wednesday, as the minimum temperature dropped sharply to 7.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

"Palam's visibility dropped to 50 metres at 12 midnight. It improved to 500 metres by 2.30 am, before dropping to zero at 5.30 am. Winds remained westerly at 5-7 kmph throughout the night," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle around 16 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the weather office said.

The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 334 at 9 am, dropping to the 'very poor' category from the 'poor' AQI recorded on Tuesday, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Visuals from the Sarai Kale Khan area, Ram Leela Maidan area and Nigam Bodh Ghat area showed a significant number of people taking refuge at night homes with all their beds occupied.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has also set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people. Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

To battle this chilly weather, residents of the capital were seen gathering around bonfires as temperatures continued to drop.

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR following a significant improvement in the air quality index (AQI). Stage-I and Stage-II measures, however, will remain in effect, officials said on Sunday.

The dense fog, chilly winds, and dropping temperatures are expected to continue for the next few days, with residents advised to stay warm and minimize outdoor activities, especially during the early morning and evening hours.

(With inputs from Agencies)