Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi

Delhi woke up to dense fog and a cold wave, with temperatures dropping to 9.6°C and an AQI of 348. The air quality worsened, and night shelters were set up to help the homeless.

Delhi experiences dense fog and cold wave with AQI of 348

File Pic

Dense fog blanketed the national capital on Friday morning as cold waves gripped Delhi, bringing down visibility and temperatures significantly, as per ANI reports.


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded Delhi’s temperature at 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Friday, indicating a chilly start to the day. In addition to the cold wave, the air quality in the city worsened, moving from the 'poor' category to 'very poor.' The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 348 at 6 am.


An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as 'very poor,' signifying significant health impacts for residents, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.


Amid the harsh weather, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has stepped in to provide respite for the homeless. The board has established 235 pagoda tents across various locations, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover, to accommodate those in need of shelter. Night shelters have become a vital lifeline as temperatures continue to dip in the city.

Residents were also seen braving the cold by gathering around bonfires to stay warm. The homeless population is increasingly reliant on these shelters, with authorities urging citizens to use the facilities provided.

The cold wave has not been confined to Delhi alone, as other northern states continue to face severe winter conditions. In Uttar Pradesh, the capital city of Lucknow recorded a temperature of 8 degrees Celsius at 3:30 am, prompting local administrations to establish temporary shelter homes for the homeless. Aligarh residents were also seen utilising these facilities.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded a temperature of -1.3 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am, with snowfall disrupting daily life. Indigo Airlines issued a travel advisory on Thursday, cautioning passengers about possible disruptions to flight operations in Srinagar due to the weather. "We wish the snowfall could take a brief pause, allowing us to ensure smooth travels for you once again. Stay warm and stay informed," the airline stated.

In Rajasthan, Jaipur recorded a temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited winter shelter homes near Gandhinagar Railway Station on Thursday night to review the arrangements. The Chief Minister interacted with homeless individuals, distributed blankets, and assured them of continued support.

"No one should face any problems," Sharma said, adding that night shelters under the 'Chief Minister Sadbhavna Kendra' initiative had been set up with "good arrangements" to ensure no one is left out in the cold.

(With inputs from ANI) 

