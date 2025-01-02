Mumbai is set for a sunny day with temperatures reaching 35°C. Although air quality remains poor, a slight improvement is expected today, with precautions advised for sensitive individuals.

Mumbai is in for a bright and sunny day today, according to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city will experience clear skies throughout the day, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 35°C, signalling the end of the recent wintery weather. The minimum temperature this morning was recorded at 20°C, making for a warmer start to the day.

This shift in weather is a welcome change for residents who have been dealing with the chilly conditions in recent weeks. The sunny weather will continue for the next few days, as per the IMD’s predictions. On January 3, temperatures are forecast to fluctuate between a low of 16°C and a high of 36°C. This trend of clear skies and sunny conditions is expected to last until January 6, with no major weather disturbances predicted in the short term.

However, while the weather will be pleasant, Mumbai’s air quality remains a concern. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 101, which falls under the ‘poor’ category. Although this is a slight improvement from the past few weeks, the air quality is still far from ideal.

For individuals with respiratory conditions or sensitivities, it is advised to take necessary precautions. Wearing masks or limiting outdoor activities may help avoid any adverse health effects.

The IMD also provided a tide forecast for the day, with sunrise scheduled at 7:11 AM and sunset at 6:13 PM. This will give Mumbai residents a full day of sunshine to enjoy. As always, it is important to stay informed of the air quality levels and take action accordingly, particularly for those prone to respiratory issues.

Mumbai is set for a warm, sunny day with clear skies. While the air quality has shown some improvement, it is still advisable for people to be cautious, especially those with existing health conditions. The city’s weather over the next few days looks promising, with no significant changes expected.

