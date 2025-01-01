IMD also noted that rainfall in north India between January and March is likely to be below normal, with levels expected to be less than 86 per cent of the long-period average (LPA). The average rainfall for north India during this period, based on data from 1971-2020, is approximately 184.3 mm

Minimum temperatures are expected to be higher than usual across most parts of India in January, with the exception of some areas in the eastern, northwest, and west-central regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures are also likely to be above normal in most parts of the country, except in areas of northwest, central and eastern India, as well as the central parts of the southern peninsula, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, said during a virtual press briefing.

The western and northern parts of central India are expected to experience more cold wave days than usual throughout January, he added.

IMD also noted that rainfall in north India between January and March is likely to be below normal, with levels expected to be less than 86 per cent of the long-period average (LPA). The average rainfall for north India during this period, based on data from 1971-2020, is approximately 184.3 mm, news agency PTI reported.

Northern and northwestern states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh grow rabi crops, including wheat, peas, gram, and barley, in winter (October to December) and harvest them in summer (April to June). Rainfall during the winter, caused by western disturbances, plays a crucial role in the growth of these crops.

2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD

The year 2024 was the warmest on record in India since 1901, with the average minimum temperature settling 0.90 degrees Celsius above the long-period average.

The annual mean land surface air temperature across India in 2024 was 0.65 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average (1991-2020 period), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, said during a virtual press briefing.

Surpassing 2016, which recorded a mean land surface air temperature 0.54 degrees Celsius above normal, 2024 now holds the record as the warmest year since 1901, PTI reported.

As per the European climate agency Copernicus, 2024 is expected to be the warmest year globally, marking the first time the global average temperature is 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

A yearly review by two groups of climate scientists – World Weather Attribution and Climate Central – reported that the world experienced 41 more days of dangerous heat in 2024, PTI reported.

(With PTI inputs)