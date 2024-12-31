SC had, on December 20, put onus on Punjab government officials and doctors to decide on fasting farmer Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s hospitalisation

A team of Punjab police and government officials met the ailing farmer leader on December 29. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Dallewal ready for medical aid if Centre talks: Punjab x 00:00

The Punjab government on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast for over a month, has agreed for medical aid given the Centre accepted his proposal to hold talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“...As per the negotiators there is a proposal given by the farmers to the Central government that in case they get an invite for a talk, Dallewal is ready to take medical help as desired,” advocate general Gurminder Singh for the state, said. “Therefore, the state was seeking some more time and work positively towards compliance of the directions.”

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia said, “We will not comment on what's going on as far as negotiations or your law and order is concerned. If something happens, which is acceptable to both sides and all stakeholders concerned, we will be equally happy. At the moment, we are only concerned with the compliance of our orders. If you want more time, we in peculiar circumstances are inclined to grant you some time.”

On December 28, the top court came down heavily on the state for not moving Dallewal to a hospital even as it doubted the intention of the agitating farmers for resisting availability of medical aid to their leader.

Dec 28

Day SC blasted Punjab govt

SC defers hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred its hearing till January 2 on compliance of its order by the Punjab government on shifting of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for past 35 days over various demands, to hospital. The vacation bench listed the matter for further hearing on January 2 after Advocate General Gurminder Singh said that an application has been moved seeking three days more time for compliance of the court’s December 20 order. Singh said that a team of negotiators are holding talks with the protesting farmers at the protest site and efforts are being made to shift Dallewal to the nearby makeshift hospital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever