Mumbai needs to brace for soaring temperatures as 2025 begins with record highs and sweltering days

On Tuesday, Santacruz recorded a maximum of 34.2°C, while Colaba dropped slightly to 31°C. Representation pic/istock

Maharashtra braces for an unusually warm start to 2025, with temperatures expected to soar in the coming days. As Mumbaikars ring in the New Year, they’ll need sunblock and water bottles close at hand. While the mercury is set to remain high for the first few days, experts anticipate some relief by early January when nighttime temperatures are likely to drop. Weather experts note that a surge in easterly winds will drive daytime heat well above normal levels in coastal areas, while north India enjoys a comparatively cooler spell.

On Monday, Mumbai’s temperature soared above the seasonal average, creating a sharp sense of afternoon heat. Experts highlighted that the active western disturbance system over Maharashtra continues to cause fluctuating conditions and a rise in maximum temperatures. Forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and independent meteorologists suggest these elevated readings will persist as the New Year begins.

Though the impact of the western disturbance is fading, easterly winds remain a factor, pushing up daytime highs. On Monday, the mercury hit 34.5°C at Santacruz and 33°C at Colaba, reflecting a rise of 1°C in Santacruz and 2.8°C in Colaba compared to Sunday. Citizens are urged to prepare for more warm weather in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Santacruz recorded a maximum of 34.2°C, while Colaba dropped slightly to 31°C. However, relative humidity stayed high at 86 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively. The IMD advises residents to stay indoors during peak heat, stay hydrated, and monitor updates, as the year kicks off with a sweltering start.

According to climatologist Rajesh Kapadia of ‘Vagaries of the Weather,’ Mumbai could see daytime temperatures climb to 34°C-36°C through the week. “Hot weather is expected during the day, but nights, currently around 20°C, will gradually cool to a pleasant 17°C by January 3 and 4,” he said, adding that Thane and Palghar’s interiors might enjoy cooler nights than Mumbai.

In Pune, days will remain relatively warm, with maximum temperatures around 30°C-32°C and mild nights at 16°C until January 1-2. “By January 4, nighttime temperatures in Pune may dip to13-14°C,” Kapadia noted. Independent weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre, known as “Mumbai Rains” on X, warned of a “New Year Heatwave,” predicting suburban Mumbai could sizzle at 36°C-37°C on December 31 and January 1. “With a temperature of 34.6°C on Monday, Mumbai recorded the highest this week,” Agre wrote, urging citizens to stay cool and hydrated.