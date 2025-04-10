Breaking News
Good Bad Ugly X review: Netizens call it a pure Ajith fan fest

Updated on: 10 April,2025 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The first reactions to Ajith Kumar's Tamil mass actioner Good Bad Ugly has come in. Read what netizens who watched the film FDFS have to say

Good Bad Ugly X review: Netizens call it a pure Ajith fan fest

Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly X review: Netizens call it a pure Ajith fan fest
Ajith-starrer Good Bad Ugly hit the screens today and it was no less a festival for fans of the superstar. Fans of the superstar came in large numbers to watch the film early morning on its release day. The film has been directed by Adhik Ravichandran who is a self proclaimed fan of Ajith. The film also has a stunning assemble cast icluding Trisha, Arjun Das, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Sayaji Shinde, Tinnu Anand, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Yogi Babu, Raghu Ram, Redin Kingsley, Rahul Dev, Usha Uthup and Shine Tom Chacko.


The first day madness for the Ajith-starrer was witnessed as fans turned theatres into stadiums hooting and cheering for their favourite star. The film promised to present Ajith in a different manner and looking by the reactions, the makers seem to have delivered the promise. 


Check out reactions from audience


A user wrote on X, “Whenever there is a dip there is a reference for the fans to whistle. Whatever #Thala hasn’t done he has done in this movie. #Adhik has delivered what he has promised! Nothing less nothing more. Movie is slick. Mad max fun".

The fan wrote in another tweet, “AK doesn’t need other references! He is a reference depot! Adhik please sign three movie contract with AK. We only want fan boys to direct our Bhai!”

#GoodBadUgly is a solid theatre celebration of AK! Packed with whistle-worthy moments, goosebumps scenes, and nonstop entertainment. Though it’s light on story, the mass energy more than makes up for it. Pure fun on the big screen! 

About Good Bad Ugly

Good Bad Ugly had promised to be a fun ride bringing to the audience a different side of Ajith. The teaser reflects of this promise made by the makers .The trailer of Good Bad Ugly sees Ajith in a fun and fashionable avatar. In fact, he seems to have three different shades to his characters. 

Music for the film is by National Award-winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Ajith Kumar Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates south cinema Entertainment Entertainment News

