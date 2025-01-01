Breaking News
Jammu-Kashmir: Security forces launch search operation in RS Pura Sector

Updated on: 01 January,2025 11:09 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

The search operation was launched near the IB in RS Pura Sector after inputs were received about suspicious movement in the area. Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired a few rounds during the operation, sources said

Representational pic

Security forces launched a search operation along the International Border (IB) following suspected movement in RS Pura Sector of Jammu district on Wednesday, sources said.


The troops also fired a few rounds during the operation, they said.


Meanwhile, a drone was found in Akhnoor sector.


The search operation was launched near the IB in RS Pura Sector after inputs were received about suspicious movement in the area. Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired a few rounds during the operation, the sources said.

In another incident, a suspicious drone was found in Ghakrhal village in Akhnoor sector, they added. 

jammu and kashmir national news India news india

