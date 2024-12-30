Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu and Kashmir Anti ropeway project agitation intensifies

Jammu and Kashmir: Anti-ropeway project agitation intensifies

Updated on: 30 December,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Jammu
Agencies |

Top

Meanwhile, five men continue to sit on a hunger strike, demanding the release of those detained by police during earlier demonstrations in the holy town

Jammu and Kashmir: Anti-ropeway project agitation intensifies

Shopkeepers sit on hunger strike during protest in Katra. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Jammu and Kashmir: Anti-ropeway project agitation intensifies
x
00:00

Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, remained shut for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday in protest against a proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills, with BJP MLA Baldev Raj Sharma threatening to sit on a hunger strike if those detained are not released within 24 hours.


Meanwhile, five men continue to sit on a hunger strike, demanding the release of those detained by police during earlier demonstrations in the holy town. The bandh, which began on Wednesday, has disrupted normal life in the busy town of Katra, where thousands of pilgrims arrive daily to pay obeisance at the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans last month to install a ropeway.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir Vaishnodevi Temple india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK