Air quality very poor in Delhi minimum temperature at 82 degrees Celsius

Air quality 'very poor' in Delhi; minimum temperature at 8.2 degrees Celsius

Updated on: 26 December,2024 10:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data in the national capital, 32 reported the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "very poor" category, according to the CPCB

Air quality 'very poor' in Delhi; minimum temperature at 8.2 degrees Celsius

Pic/AFP

Air quality 'very poor' in Delhi; minimum temperature at 8.2 degrees Celsius
The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the "very poor" category on Thursday, with an AQI reading of 340 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) data.


Of the 38 monitoring stations that recorded air quality data in the national capital, 32 reported the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the "very poor" category, according to the CPCB.


An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a thunderstorm accompanied by rain on Friday and Saturday, and issued a "yellow alert", predicting very dense fog, on Sunday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius, it added.

Low visibility procedures in place, flights remain on schedule: Delhi airport issues advisory

Low visibility procedures are currently being implemented at Delhi Airport, but all flights are operating as scheduled, according to an official advisory issued on Thursday.

In a post on social media platform X, Delhi Airport stated, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal."

The authorities further advised passengers to stay informed about flight updates by contacting their respective airlines. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

