Delhi weather update: Foggy morning in Delhi, light rain likely; minimum temperature settles at 9.9 degrees celsius

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi weather update Foggy morning in Delhi light rain likely minimum temperature settles at 99 degrees celsius

Updated on: 24 December,2024 01:27 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Delhi's AQI is under the 'severe' category on Tuesday, with visibility limited by the fog. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 401 at 8 am. On Monday, the AQI also fell into the 'severe' category, measuring 403 at 7 am

Commuters at Vijay Chowk on a foggy winter morning, in New Delhi. (Pic/PTI)

It was a foggy morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 9.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, reported news agency PTI.


According to the India Meteorological Department, a light drizzle is likely during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius in Delhi.


Residents of the national capital were seen gathering bonfires to combat the chill, while others took refuge in night shelter homes as temperatures continued to drop in Delhi, stated ANI.


The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was classified in the 'severe' category on Tuesday, with visibility limited by the fog. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 401 at 8 am, ANI stated. On the previous day, the AQI also fell into the 'severe' category, measuring 403 at 7 am.

Specific AQI readings included 417 in Alipur, 423 in Anand Vihar, 425 in RK Puram, and 402 at ITO, reported ANI.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'

The humidity levels stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said. 

North India shivers as mercury drops

The northern region of India is reeling under cold weather with temperatures plummeting across several states, reported news agency ANI.

In Rajasthan, the cold weather remains, significantly impacting daily life due to the falling temperatures. In Bikaner, the temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Jammu and Kashmir, cold wave continues to affect the daily life of the people with temperature dropping below zero in many areas. Srinagar recorded a temperature of -5.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Tuesday. Other recorded temperatures included -0.6 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, - 6.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, - 0.8 degrees Celsius in Banihal and - 4.6 degrees Celsius in Kupwara, reported ANI.

As per the IMD, a cold wave is considered when the minimum temperature of a station is10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for Hilly regions, stated ANI.

The IMD forecasts a severe cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir starting from December 24. Additionally, dense fog conditions and a cold wave are expected to prevail from Monday to Wednesday in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states, reported ANI.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

