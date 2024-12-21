Delhi's air quality improved significantly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) came down to 392 in the 'very poor' category from 429 on Friday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Foggy morning in Delhi, mercury settles at 7.6 degrees Celsius x 00:00

Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Saturday with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi's air quality improved significantly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) came down to 392 in the 'very poor' category from 429 on Friday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

The Air Quality Index in Delhi's Anand Vihar was recorded at 414 while the number reached 413 in Dwarka Sector 8. The north campus of Delhi University recorded AQI at 376 while the number at Lodhi Road was 362.

The AQI at Delhi's Rohini was recorded at 425 while the number decreased to 398 in Najafgarh, but remains close to the 'severe' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Humidity levels were recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.

The weather officer has forecast mainly clear skies during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the Republic Day parade rehearsals were underway at Kartavya Path as cold waves and dense fog engulfed the national capital.

Visuals from Akshardhan in Delhi as thick layer of fog engulfes the area.

Meanwhile, IMD predicts severe cold wave conditions for Himachal Pradesh and remote areas in Jammu and Kashmir. It also predicted cold wave conditions in isolated Punjab and Rajasthan. Dense fog at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

Earlier on Friday, a layer of dense fog engulfed Delhi as a cold wave gripped the city. The minimum temperature in the national capital had dropped to seven degrees Celsius. As per the IMD, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are to prevail in most of North India.