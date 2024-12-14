On Thursday, the city had recorded the lowest temperature of this winter season as the minimum temperature dipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 8 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday, the Met office said.

On Thursday, the city had recorded the lowest temperature of this winter season as the minimum temperature dipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.

At 8:30 am, the humidity was at 69 per cent.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category with a reading of 204 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

In Delhi's Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana and Chandni Chowk, the AQI was recorded at 205,249, 278 and 168, respectively.

In Dwarka Sec 8 AQI was recorded at 212, Nehru Nagar at 247, IGI Airport (T3) at 247, Rohini at 253, Pusa at 242 and Mundka at 264.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded its coldest December morning, with minimum temperatures plunging to 4.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 23 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The IMD attributed the sudden temperature drop to a western disturbance and predicted that minimum temperatures would stabilise around 8-9 degrees Celsius over the next five to seven days.

(With inputs from Agencies)