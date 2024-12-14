Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhis minimum temperature settles notch below normal at 8 degrees Celsius

Delhi's minimum temperature settles notch below normal at 8 degrees Celsius

Updated on: 14 December,2024 01:03 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

On Thursday, the city had recorded the lowest temperature of this winter season as the minimum temperature dipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius

Delhi's minimum temperature settles notch below normal at 8 degrees Celsius

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Delhi's minimum temperature settles notch below normal at 8 degrees Celsius
x
00:00

The minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 8 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday, the Met office said.


On Thursday, the city had recorded the lowest temperature of this winter season as the minimum temperature dipped to 4.5 degrees Celsius.


The Met office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 23 degrees Celsius.


At 8:30 am, the humidity was at 69 per cent.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category with a reading of 204 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

In Delhi's Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana and Chandni Chowk, the AQI was recorded at 205,249, 278 and 168, respectively.

In Dwarka Sec 8 AQI was recorded at 212, Nehru Nagar at 247, IGI Airport (T3) at 247, Rohini at 253, Pusa at 242 and Mundka at 264.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded its coldest December morning, with minimum temperatures plunging to 4.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 23 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The IMD attributed the sudden temperature drop to a western disturbance and predicted that minimum temperatures would stabilise around 8-9 degrees Celsius over the next five to seven days.

(With inputs from Agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi Air Quality air pollution india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK