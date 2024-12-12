Delhi’s air quality has dropped to the 'poor' category with an AQI of 259. However, following improvement, GRAP restrictions have been relaxed to Stage II.

Delhi’s air quality has once again worsened, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the 'poor' category at 7 am on December 12. This follows a brief improvement to moderate levels, observed in the previous 24 hours. The city has been grappling with severe air pollution for the past month, and despite a few improvements, the situation remains concerning.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s AQI reading at 7 am stood at 259, categorised as ‘poor’. This deterioration was further confirmed with specific locations showing even higher readings. Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 274, Rohini at 282, and RK Puram reached 289. Other areas like Major Dhyan Chand Station had an AQI of 245, Najafgarh saw a 224 reading, Nehru Nagar reported 310, and North Campus of Delhi University measured 206.

However, by the afternoon of December 12, Delhi’s air quality showed signs of improvement. By 4 pm, the AQI had dropped to a 'moderate' level of 165. This improvement has allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to relax the stringent restrictions imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Following the Supreme Court’s approval, the CAQM has downgraded the restrictions from GRAP Stage IV and III to Stage II.

Under the revised Stage II restrictions, several measures that were part of Stage IV, including the ban on diesel-run medium and heavy vehicles (BS-IV or below) registered in Delhi, have been lifted, with exceptions for vehicles carrying essential goods. However, restrictions on the use of coal and firewood, particularly for tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, will continue under the Stage II guidelines.

The CAQM has stressed that it will continue to closely monitor the air quality in Delhi-NCR and could reinstate stricter measures if the AQI levels worsen again. In the meantime, residents have been urged to follow the citizen charter and take necessary precautions to reduce exposure to pollution.

