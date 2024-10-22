The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR on Monday after the overall Air Quality Index dropped into the 'very poor' category in the region

Amid rising Delhi pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday that GRAP-II (Graded Response Action Plan) rules have been enforced across North India after the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 300, reported news agency ANI.

He said, "Five new initiatives have been introduced in GRAP-II. Diesel generators will be regulated. The frequency of metros and buses will be increased. Parking costs will be increased so that people don't use their cars for commuting. The aim is to further reduce dust and vehicular pollution," reported ANI.

A meeting with senior officials has been called to improve GRAP-II implementation in Delhi NCR.

"As per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather and air quality made available by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi staying in the 'very poor' category (AQI 301-400) in the coming days owing to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions. Accordingly, the Sub-Committee for the operationalization of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas (CAQM) met today to take stock of the air quality scenario of Delhi-NCR," according to a release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the Delhi pollution, reported ANI.

According to the CPCB order, the Sub-Committee decided that all actions as envisioned under Stage II of the GRAP for Very Poor Air Quality be implemented by all concerned agencies in the NCR, in addition to the Stage-I actions already in force, from 8:00 AM on October 22, 2024, in the National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent further deterioration of air quality, reported ANI.

With Stage II of GRAP coming into force, an 11-point action plan is applicable with immediate effect throughout the NCR, in addition to all Stage-I actions of GRAP already in place.

The action plan advises various agencies, including the Pollution Control Boards of NCR states and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), to carry out mechanical vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of identified roads daily. It also mandates ensuring water sprinkling, along with the use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day during non-peak hours), on roads to control road dust, especially at hotspots and heavy traffic corridors. Proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites or landfills is also required, reported ANI.

The plan aims to intensify inspections for strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction and demolition (C&D) sites. It urges focused and targeted action for air pollution abatement in all identified hotspots in NCR. The CAQM has called for uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of alternate power-generating sets and strict implementation of the regulated operations schedule for diesel generators across all sectors, including industrial, commercial, residential, and offices, reported ANI.

The CAQM has urged people to use public transport, minimize personal vehicle use, and regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in their automobiles. The Sub-Committee also encouraged citizens to take specific steps, including using public transport and minimizing personal vehicle use, taking less congested routes even if slightly longer, regularly replacing air filters in automobiles, avoiding dust-generating construction activities from October to January, and refraining from open burning of solid waste and biomass. It urged the public to assist in effectively implementing the GRAP measures aimed at sustaining and improving air quality in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)