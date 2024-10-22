As the city's air quality deteriorated, a heavy layer of fog formed in areas such as Anand Vihar, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, and Akshardham Temple

Delhi's air quality has fallen to the 'very poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385 recorded around 8:00 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The pollution also reduced visibility in the Ghazipur area. The CPCB has classed the air as 'very bad,' indicating potential health risks, particularly for those with respiratory difficulties. High levels of pollution are predicted to persist if weather conditions remain poor.

Saif, a visitor to Kartavya Path, stated, "Everyone faces difficulty in breathing during these months, especially in October, November, and December. The government is taking the right steps to curb pollution. The situation in Delhi is such that if the right steps are not taken on time, it could cause a lot of trouble in the future."

On Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR after the total AQI fell into the 'very bad' category. The CPCB recorded a daily average AQI of 310.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, estimates show that the daily average AQI in Delhi would continue in the 'very bad' range (AQI 301-400) in the next days due to unfavourable weather and climate conditions.

Under Stage II of GRAP, an 11-point action plan is presently in force throughout the NCR. This includes mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on specific routes, heightened inspections at construction sites, and correct disposal of collected dust.

The CAQM has recommended residents to use public transportation, minimise their personal vehicle use, and change their car's air filters on a regular basis. Citizens are also encouraged to avoid dust-generating activities and to desist from open rubbish burning. According to CAQM data, the AQI in Delhi stayed above 300 all day Monday, peaking at 310 around 4:00 p.m.