Delhi's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, with smog covering parts of the city. AQI levels show concern for public health, with some areas in the capital recording moderate conditions.

File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi’s air quality remains poor as smog reduces visibility x 00:00

The air quality in New Delhi continues to remain in the 'poor' category, with a layer of smog enveloping parts of the city and significantly reducing visibility. According to ANI reports, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 224 at 8 am, indicating that the air quality is detrimental to health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with respiratory issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded AQI levels across various parts of the city. While most areas of the capital fell into the 'poor' category, some areas saw AQI readings in the 'moderate' range. As per ANI, the AQI at ITO was measured at 254, while in Alipur it was 214, in Chandni Chowk at 216, and at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, it was 203. These levels indicate that air quality poses a significant health risk, especially for individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

However, some areas fared better with moderate air quality levels. The AQI at DTU was recorded as 169, at Lodhi Road it was 123, and at Najafgarh, it stood at 142, all falling under the 'moderate' category. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, meaning that although the air quality in these areas is better, there is still some concern for sensitive individuals.

The impact of the poor air quality extends beyond Delhi, with neighbouring Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow also recording a hazardous AQI of 256. For context, the AQI scale is as follows: 0-50 is good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is considered severe.

On Monday, Delhi also reported a 'poor' air quality category, with AQI readings reaching 231 at 8 am. Specific locations such as Alipur, Anandpur, Ashok Vihar, and Dwarka recorded alarming AQI levels, surpassing 250, which is indicative of significant air pollution levels in these areas. On the other hand, areas such as CRRI Mathura Road and Lodhi Road had relatively lower AQI readings, but still, they fall within the 'moderate' range, indicating persistent air quality concerns across the city.

In light of the deteriorating air quality, the Supreme Court has granted permission to relax the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) stage IV restrictions to stage II for Delhi-NCR. ANI reports that this decision comes as the air quality has shown some improvement, but despite the relaxation, GRAP stages II and I remain in effect for the entire region, with strict measures still in place to combat the pollution levels.

As per ANI, the ongoing smog layer and poor air quality in Delhi continue to cause serious concerns for the public health, and authorities are taking measures to tackle the issue. However, experts suggest that the city may need to adopt longer-term solutions to mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution, which have become a recurrent problem in recent years.

With the festive season approaching and colder temperatures expected, the air quality in Delhi is likely to remain a topic of concern in the coming days.

(With inputs from ANI)