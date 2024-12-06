The Supreme Court denied bail in an NDPS case, with Justice Sharma citing Narcos and Breaking Bad to highlight the strength of drug syndicates and their impact on youth

The Supreme Court of India has denied bail to an accused in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, drawing attention to the strength and intricacy of drug syndicates by referencing the popular television series Narcos and Breaking Bad.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Bela Trivedi and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, made the decision, citing the growing menace of drug trafficking and its devastating impact on the country's youth. According to Live Law, Justice Sharma referred to the crime dramas during the hearing, emphasising the challenges posed by such organised networks.

"You must have seen Narcos? Very strong syndicate. Rarely caught," remarked Justice Sharma. He further added, "I will tell you another one, Breaking Bad. Must watch. You can't fight with these people. They are literally killing the youth of this country."

The court’s references to these globally acclaimed series underscored the gravity of the situation, likening real-life drug syndicates to the fictional yet highly organised and elusive cartels portrayed in these shows. The bench's decision reflects the judiciary's stringent approach to tackling drug-related crimes, reaffirming its commitment to addressing the larger societal threat posed by substance abuse.

The case in question involved an individual seeking bail in connection with charges under the NDPS Act. Justice Sharma's remarks highlight the courts’ awareness of the systemic nature of drug trafficking and the detrimental impact it has on society, particularly targeting young individuals.

Background of the TV references

Narcos, a Netflix original series, chronicles the rise and fall of Pablo Escobar and the Medellín cartel, showcasing their dominance in the global cocaine trade during the 1980s. It also portrays the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to dismantle the powerful cartel.

Similarly, Breaking Bad follows the transformation of Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turns to methamphetamine production after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. The series delves into the dangers and moral complexities of the illegal drug trade, shedding light on the dark realities of addiction and crime.

By referencing these cultural phenomena, Justice Sharma sought to illustrate the sophisticated operations of drug syndicates and the challenges faced by law enforcement in dismantling such networks.