Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Worli hit and run Accused duo seek relief from Supreme Court pleading for bail

Worli hit-and-run: Accused duo seek relief from Supreme Court pleading for bail

Updated on: 05 December,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Duo challenges Bombay High Court’s rejection of bail plea w

Worli hit-and-run: Accused duo seek relief from Supreme Court pleading for bail

Mihir Shah, the prime accused. File pic

Listen to this article
Worli hit-and-run: Accused duo seek relief from Supreme Court pleading for bail
x
00:00

The prime accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, and his driver, Rajrishi Bidwat, have approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay High Court’s rejection of their bail petition. Shah and Bidwat, through their lawyers, have filed a special leave petition in the apex court. A special leave petition is filed in Supreme Court when the petitioner wishes to appeal against a judgment passed by lower courts.


On November 25, a division bench of the high court dismissed the bail plea of the accused, stating that it was making a special exception considering the facts of the case. The bench further stated that it was aware of the rights of the accused, but the rights of the victim should also be prioritised.


“We had approached the high court as the reasons for the arrest were not mentioned, making the arrest illegal. Now we have approached the Supreme Court seeking the release of the duo,” advocate Rishi Bhuta told mid-day.


On July 7, Mihir Shah’s BMW rammed a two-wheeler and dragged Kaveri Nakhwa for over 2 km, which proved fatal. 

What is a special leave petition? 

. A special leave petition (SLP) is filed when the petitioner wants to be heard in the Supreme Court to appeal against a judgment given by lower courts or tribunals. Military tribunals are an exception.

. A SLP can be filed within 90 days of a high court order, or within 60 days when the high court refuses to grant a certificate of fitness for 
an appeal to the apex court.

. The Supreme Court has the discretion to grant or deny the request for leave. The apex court may refuse to grant leave without providing reasons. 

July 7
Day the accident occurred in Worli 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

worli Accident bombay high court supreme court mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK