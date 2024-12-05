Duo challenges Bombay High Court’s rejection of bail plea w

Mihir Shah, the prime accused. File pic

Listen to this article Worli hit-and-run: Accused duo seek relief from Supreme Court pleading for bail x 00:00

The prime accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, and his driver, Rajrishi Bidwat, have approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay High Court’s rejection of their bail petition. Shah and Bidwat, through their lawyers, have filed a special leave petition in the apex court. A special leave petition is filed in Supreme Court when the petitioner wishes to appeal against a judgment passed by lower courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

On November 25, a division bench of the high court dismissed the bail plea of the accused, stating that it was making a special exception considering the facts of the case. The bench further stated that it was aware of the rights of the accused, but the rights of the victim should also be prioritised.

“We had approached the high court as the reasons for the arrest were not mentioned, making the arrest illegal. Now we have approached the Supreme Court seeking the release of the duo,” advocate Rishi Bhuta told mid-day.

On July 7, Mihir Shah’s BMW rammed a two-wheeler and dragged Kaveri Nakhwa for over 2 km, which proved fatal.

What is a special leave petition?

. A special leave petition (SLP) is filed when the petitioner wants to be heard in the Supreme Court to appeal against a judgment given by lower courts or tribunals. Military tribunals are an exception.

. A SLP can be filed within 90 days of a high court order, or within 60 days when the high court refuses to grant a certificate of fitness for

an appeal to the apex court.

. The Supreme Court has the discretion to grant or deny the request for leave. The apex court may refuse to grant leave without providing reasons.

July 7

Day the accident occurred in Worli