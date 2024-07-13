On realising that the case would worsen if the cans were discovered, accused Mihir Shah threw them near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link

The beer cans recovered by the Worli police

Listen to this article Worli hit-and-run case: Cops recover discarded beer cans x 00:00

The Worli Police, probing into the hit-and-run case involving a politician’s brat, recovered the discarded empty beer cans near Bandra Worli Sea Link on Friday. The 23-year-old Mihir Shah, who had already consumed Jack Daniel’s whiskey at a Juhu-based pub had purchased four beer cans from Malad, emptied the beer cans, and discarded them after the accident that amounts to destruction of evidence.

The four beer cans were kept inside Shah’s BMW when he dashed the woman and dragged her for nearly two kilometres. A source privy to the investigation told mid-day that Shah knew that the ‘accident case will worsen if beer cans are found inside his car’. “So, he hurriedly removed the beer cans and disposed of them near the seaside near the Bandra Worli Sea Link,” said the officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of nearly seven cops recreated the crime scene, took Shah along to the crime spot and location where he discarded the beer cans, at around 4 pm on Friday. The cops recovered the discarded beer cans by the seaside.

“There were four empty beer cans inside the BMW when Mihir Shah dashed the woman in Worli. After stopping the vehicle, Mihir disposed of the empty beer cans near Bandra Worli Sea Link,” said an officer.

Shah along with his friends visited a Juhu-based pub where they drank Jack Daniel’s whiskey. The total bill was around R20,000. Shah returned to his home in Borivli in a Mercedes, but soon he took a chauffeur-driven BMW to go to Marine Drive.

While on the way to Marine Drive from Borivli, Shah bought four beer cans from Malad-based Sai Prasad bar and proceeded to Marine Drive where he took control of the vehicle. Shah met with an accident in Worli when he was coming back to Borivli from Marine Drive.

The cops suspect that Shah was ‘highly intoxicated’ at the time of the offence due to the combination of whiskey and beer which he consumed before the accident.

While on the run, the neta’s brat had changed his look by getting his hair trimmed and shaved off his beard and moustache. His mother, sister as well as friends had been aiding him in the run. But two days after the incident, he was nabbed at Virar Phata after the cops got technical alerts about his whereabouts.

The cops are still scratching their heads to find out the BMW’s registration number plates which, reportedly, Shah removed before going underground.