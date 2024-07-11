Mihir Shah under the influence of alcohol when the Worli hit-and-run accident took place

Mihir Shah, the accused who is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol (right) the BMW on the premises of the Worli police station on July 9. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Worli hit-and-run case: Main accused Mihir Shah was drunk at the time of crash, say cops x 00:00

The main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, was reportedly under the influence of alcohol when the horrific incident, in which one woman was killed, took place, a Mumbai police official on Thursday.

As per the PTI report, a police probe team recreated the accident scene in the early hours of the day to get more information about the chain of events and also confronted Shah with his family driver and co-accused, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was in the car at the time of the accident on Sunday morning.

Kaveri Nakhwa (45) was killed and her husband Pradip was injured after their two-wheeler was hit from the rear by a BMW allegedly driven by Shah at 5:30 am on Sunday in Worli's arterial Anni Besant Road.

According to the PTI report, the probe has found that Shah sped off towards Bandra Worli Sea Link even as the victim remained on the bonnet of the car and then got entangled in its wheels for a distance of more than 1.5 kilometres.

Shah, who was arrested from Virar Phata in neighboring Palghar district on Tuesday, is currently being questioned by a team of the Worli police, the official said, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, the police official said, "Our probe has found he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The crime scene involving the car hitting the two-wheeler and then dragging the victim was recreated in order to get more details."

"Mihir Shah and his driver, Bidawat, were confronted to get more clarity about the incident," he added.

Mihir Shah, his father, Rajesh Shah and Bidawat have been reportedly arrested in the BMW hit-and-run case.

According to the news agency report, Mihir Shah is in police custody until July 16. Bidawat was remanded in 14-day judicial custody on Thursday, while Rajesh Shah is out on bail.

Meanwhile, Mihir Shah has confessed to driving the car during the crash that killed a woman and injured her husband, according to police.

According to the report, in an attempt to hide his identity, Shah shaved his beard and trimmed his hair. The police are investigating whether anyone assisted him in changing his appearance.

The Worli hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah, 24, claims to have a driving licence, but it has yet to be recovered by authorities. Statements from 14 individuals, including Shah's mother, sisters, and friends, have been recorded as part of the ongoing investigation, the PTI report stated.

(With inputs from PTI)