Mumbai hit and run case: Accused's father removed from Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shinde-led Shiv Sena issued a notice dismissing Rajesh Shah, father of prime accused Mihir Shah in the Worli hit and run case, from the party on Wednesday. Rajesh Shah held the post of deputy leader of the party. He was relieved from the post on the order of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Party leader Eknath Shinde.

The Worli Police had earlier arrested Rajesh Shah. The police has also arrested his driver Rajrishi Bidawat in the case, an official said.

Meanwhile, absconding accused Mihir Shah, was arrested on Tuesday by Worli Police, an official said.

A senior police official said, "Mihir Shah’s family was detained by Mumbai crime branch from Murbad."

His sisters and mother were detained by the officials, he said.

The Mumbai Police had formed multiple teams to nab the 24-year-old son of CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader who allegedly crashed a BMW car into a bike while driving, killing a woman and injuring her husband, an official said.

The woman, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa (45), was travelling with her husband Pradip on the arterial Annie Besant Road when the luxury car driver lost control at around 5:30 am and hit their bike, a police official said.

According to the police, the woman was rushed to civic-run Nair Hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her husband was injured in the incident. They were on their way home in Worli Koliwada from Sassoon Dock in Colaba when the accident took place.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the law was equal for everyone and no would be spared.

Pune car crash: Teen accused submits 300-word road safety essay to comply with bail terms

The 17-year-old involved in the Pune car crash that killed two tech professionals has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety to meet the Juvenile Justice Board's (JJB) bail conditions, an official said on Friday. The official told PTI that the teen accused of the Pune car crash turned in the essay to the JJB on Wednesday.

The juvenile was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court determined that the orders remanding him there were invalid.

Following the Pune car crash in Kalyani Nagar on May 19, the JJB originally placed him in the care of his parents and grandfather while requiring him to prepare an essay on road safety, the PTI report stated.

According to PTI's police sources, the teenager was driving a Porsche under the influence of alcohol when it collided with a motorbike, killing two software developers.

In response to substantial public indignation over his speedy release on seemingly generous terms, the police petitioned the JJB to modify the bail decision in the Pune car crash case. On May 22, the board ruled that the teen be put in an observation home.

The High Court later overturned the verdict, calling the directives unconstitutional and underlining the importance of thorough enforcement of juvenile law.

A top official had earlier said that the Pune Police want to appeal to the Supreme Court over the Bombay High Court's ruling to free the 17-year-old kid involved in the Pune car crash.

On June 25, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) decided to put the boy in an observation home, but the High Court ordered his immediate release, stating that juvenile statutes had to be strictly followed, according to PTI.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told PTI that the police would file an appeal with the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision.

According to the PTI report, the boy's grandfather and parents are presently being held in custody on allegations related to the Pune car crash case. These charges include the alleged exchange of blood samples and the kidnapping and unjustifiable detention of a family driver who was intimidated into taking the blame for the collision.