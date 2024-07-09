Breaking News
Mumbai hit and run case Absconding accused Mihir Shah arrested by Worli Police

Updated on: 09 July,2024 04:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

An official said, "Mihir Shah’s family was detained by Mumbai Crime Branch from Murbad"

The car involved in the accident in police custody. File Pic

Listen to this article
00:00

Absconding accused in the Mumbai hit and run case, Mihir Shah, was on Tuesday arrested by Worli Police, an official said.


A senior police official said, "Mihir Shah’s family was detained by Mumbai crime branch from Murbad."


His sisters and mother were detained by the officials, he said.


Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police had formed multiple teams to nab the 24-year-old son of CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader who allegedly crashed a BMW car into a bike while driving, killing a woman and injuring her husband, an official said.

