An official said, "Mihir Shah’s family was detained by Mumbai Crime Branch from Murbad"

The car involved in the accident in police custody. File Pic

Absconding accused in the Mumbai hit and run case, Mihir Shah, was on Tuesday arrested by Worli Police, an official said.

His sisters and mother were detained by the officials, he said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police had formed multiple teams to nab the 24-year-old son of CM Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader who allegedly crashed a BMW car into a bike while driving, killing a woman and injuring her husband, an official said.