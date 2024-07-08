Mumbai hit and run case: After accident several calls were made to suspect by his father, says police

The police said that prior to the incident, Mihir had visited a pub in Juhu with his friends to party and that statements of three of friends who were present with him before the incident have been recorded

The car involved in the accident in police custody on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Worli Police in Mumbai on Monday said that Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir Shah, accused in the Mumbai hit and run case, had made several calls to him after the accident, reported the ANI.

The police also said that prior to the incident, Mihir had visited a pub in Juhu with his friends to party and that statements of three of friends who were present with him before the incident have been recorded, the ANI reported on Monday.

According to the ANI, the Mumbai Police has formed 14 teams to investigate the matter and arrest Mihir Shah who has been allegedly untraceable since the car he was allegedly present in hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli that led to the death of a woman and seriously injured her husband.

A lookout notice has been issued for Mihir, who is absconding, an official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed alarm at the "rise in hit-and-run incidents in Maharashtra."

He said that the powerful and influential attempt to misuse their status to manipulate the system and such abuse of power will not be tolerated by his government today said the guilty will not be spared.

He said the guilty will not be spared and directed the police to take action.

"No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister of the State. I have zero tolerance for injustice," Shinde said in a post on X.

On July 7, Mihir's father Rajesh Shah and another person Rajrishi Rajendra Singh Bidawat were arrested for not cooperating with the police.

The 45-year-old woman who was killed in the July 7 incident has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, a resident of Worli Koliwada.

She was riding pillion on the scooter driven by her husband, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital for the injuries he sustained during the incident, police said.

"A BMW car ran over two people riding a bike. The woman died in the incident and the other person was injured. The incident took place at 5:30 am when the couple riding a bike were passing in front of the Atria Mall in Worli," the Mumbai Police had earlier said.

The police said that after the incident "the driver fled the spot with his car."

"The accident happened when the couple from the fishing community was returning home after buying fish. The husband managed to jump off the speeding vehicle. The woman injured in the accident died during the treatment," police said.

The police also said that the luxury car belonged to the leader of a political party based in Maharashtra's Palghar.

The incident in Worli follows less than two months after the Pune case in which A Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy allegedly under the influence of alcohol rammed into a motorbike resulting in the deaths of two software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of May 19.

