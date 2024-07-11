The Worli hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah, 24, claims to have a driving licence, but it has yet to be recovered by authorities.

Mihir Shah was presented in Sewri court on Wednesday/ Sameer Syyed Abedi

Worli hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah admits driving BMW at time of accident, say police

Mihir Shah, the main suspect in the Worli hit-and-run case, has confessed to driving the car during the crash that killed a woman and injured her husband, according to police. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, and Shah was fully aware that the woman was trapped under one of the tyres but continued driving recklessly despite motorists signalling him to stop, an official stated on Wednesday per PTI.

According to the report, in an attempt to hide his identity, Shah shaved his beard and trimmed his hair. Police are investigating whether anyone assisted him in changing his appearance.

The Worli hit-and-run case accused Mihir Shah, 24, claims to have a driving licence, but it has yet to be recovered by authorities. Statements from 14 individuals, including Shah's mother, sisters, and friends, have been recorded as part of the ongoing investigation, the PTI report stated.

Police intend to visit the Worli hit-and-run case location in south-central Mumbai to reconstruct the crime scene. Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena politician from Palghar district, is also charged in the case and is now on bail.

Mihir Shah was detained on Tuesday in Thane district, two days after reportedly colliding his BMW with a two-wheeler, killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband, Pradeep. The Worli hit-and-run case was caught on CCTV cameras at Mela Junction and Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk.

Despite other motorists' signals to halt, Shah continued driving after passing Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk. During interrogation, Shah admitted to driving but did not identify when or for how long. Police have observed his lack of cooperation with the investigation into the Worli hit-and-run case.

Shah has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other crimes. Following the accident, Shah and his family, who live in Borivali, as well as his grandfather in Palghar, fled their houses and went missing for a while.

Police intend to confront Shah and the family driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, to gather more details about the crash. Bidawat, who was present in the car during the incident, is also an accused in the case.