Police get custody till July 16, will grill him on how family helped him plan escape, and who helped him change his looks

Mihir Shah was produced in court (left) on Wednesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Worli hit-and-run case: Brat changed his looks while on the run x 00:00

The prime accused in the Worli BMW hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, changed his appearance by trimming his long hair and shaving off his beard to evade arrest for two days. Shah was arrested on Tuesday from Virar. On Wednesday, he was presented in court, where the police requested his remand to determine where he got his hair cut and who assisted in changing his appearance. The police informed the court that the BMW's number plate was missing, and they needed Shah’s remand to locate the missing plates. Shah was produced before the Sewri Metropolitan Court, which granted police custody until July 16.

Public Prosecutor Ravindra Patil described the crime as heinous and sought the maximum police custody for Shah. In contrast, defence lawyer Ayush Pabola argued that custody was unnecessary, asserting that 95 per cent of the investigation was complete. “We have sent the accused’s blood samples to JJ hospital. He changed his appearance after the crime occurred. We need police custody to recover the missing number plate and the accused’s phone,” the police said in court.

ADVERTISEMENT



The BMW with the missing number plates. Pic/Ashish Raje

The police also stated that Shah was not cooperating and that the accounts of the youth and the driver were inconsistent. “We need to investigate who helped the accused escape Mumbai and identify his contacts during his flight,” the police added. Pabola argued against the need for further custody, stating, “95 per cent of the investigation is complete. The CCTV footage of the crime scene, along with the statements from the driver and Shah, have been matched. The number plate might have fallen at the crime scene.”

According to the police, Shah is not cooperating and provided incomplete answers. “He admitted he was driving the car. He claimed he was frightened and fled the scene but did not answer further questions. We are continuing our investigation,” a senior official told mid-day. The police had recreated the crime scene with the accused and sought to continue their investigation. The driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, will be produced in court as his custody ends today.

The police traced the Shah family through their car, which is owned by Pooja Shah, Mihir’s sister. “They travelled in their own car, which helped us locate them in Shahpur,” a senior official from the Worli police station said. The police believe Shah and his family fled their residence out of fear following the incident. “We are determining the exact reasons for their move to Shahpur,” the police added.

So far, the police have recorded statements from 30-40 individuals involved in the case. “We have recorded the statements of Shah’s friends, the victim’s husband, other eyewitnesses, and Shah’s associates. The investigation is ongoing,” the police concluded.