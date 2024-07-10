Mumbai hit and run case: Guilty won't be spared, strict action will be taken against them, says CM Shinde

A BMW car driven by key accused Mihir Shah allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler in the Worli area of south-central Mumbai on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of a woman

The car seized by police. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that whoever is guilty in the Mumbai hit and run case will not be spared and strict action will be taken against them, reported the PTI.

CM Shinde's statement came amid criticism that the key accused is the son of his party leader.

CM Shinde said that there was no question of supporting anyone and no one would be spared, as per the PTI.

"Whoever is guilty will not be spared; strict action will be taken against them," CM Shinde told reporters, according to the PTI.

"We stand by the family of the victim. We will provide legal and financial assistance to aggrieved family," he said.

Mihir's father Rajesh Shah is a Shiv Sena politician from adjoining Palghar district. The party on Wednesday sacked Rajesh Shah as its deputy leader.

CM Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, on Wednesday sacked Rajesh Shah, whose son Mihir Shah was allegedly involved in the BMW hit-and-run, as the party's deputy leader, reported the PTI.

A one-line notice by Shiv Sena secretary Sanjay More said Rajesh Shah has been relieved from the post of the party's deputy leader.

Shah, however, continues to be a member of the Shiv Sena.

According to them, Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle. The driver allegedly ran over her while reversing the BMW.

Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday.

(with PTI inputs)