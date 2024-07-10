Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help accident victim in Vikhroli

Shinde was en route from Thane to South Mumbai for the Maharashtra assembly session when his convoy encountered a rickshaw accident near Vikhroli

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stopped his convoy and extended help to a woman who was injured in a road accident in Vikhroli.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while on his way to South Mumbai for an assembly session, came across a rickshaw accident near Vikhroli. The CM immediately stopped his convoy and rushed to the scene to help the injured elderly woman. He ensured she received proper medical attention… pic.twitter.com/82QSfXBemm — Mid Day (@mid_day) July 10, 2024

Shinde was en route from Thane to South Mumbai for the Maharashtra assembly session when his convoy encountered a rickshaw accident near Vikhroli. The Chief Minister promptly halted the convoy and personally attended to an injured elderly woman at the scene. He ensured she received immediate medical assistance by dispatching his staff and an ambulance from his convoy to accompany her to the nearest hospital.