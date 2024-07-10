Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help accident victim in Vikhroli

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help accident victim in Vikhroli

Updated on: 10 July,2024 12:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Shinde was en route from Thane to South Mumbai for the Maharashtra assembly session when his convoy encountered a rickshaw accident near Vikhroli

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help accident victim in Vikhroli

Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops convoy to help accident victim in Vikhroli
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stopped his convoy and extended help to a woman who was injured in a road accident in Vikhroli.





Shinde was en route from Thane to South Mumbai for the Maharashtra assembly session when his convoy encountered a rickshaw accident near Vikhroli. The Chief Minister promptly halted the convoy and personally attended to an injured elderly woman at the scene. He ensured she received immediate medical assistance by dispatching his staff and an ambulance from his convoy to accompany her to the nearest hospital.

