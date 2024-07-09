Breaking News
Citizens should step out only if necessary, holiday declared for schools: BMC
Teenager dies after slipping into nullah in Vasai amid heavy rains
Andheri subway, Hindmata, Dadar TT and other roads closed due to waterlogging
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert for city, orange alert for Thane, Palghar
Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Worli hit and run case CM Shinde asks Mumbai police to curb drunk driving

Worli hit-and-run case: CM Shinde asks Mumbai police to curb drunk driving

Updated on: 09 July,2024 06:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Bars that operate beyond closing time, flout excise rules to face action

Worli hit-and-run case: CM Shinde asks Mumbai police to curb drunk driving

The cops are working on a system that pinpoints speed violations, according to the CM. File Pic

Listen to this article
Worli hit-and-run case: CM Shinde asks Mumbai police to curb drunk driving
x
00:00

Following the Worli hit-and-run and similar cases elsewhere, the Mumbai police have been asked to go ruthless in checking people who drink and drive. Also, the bars that violate the closing time deadline and excise rules will be shut down and their licences revoked.


CM Eknath Shinde made this announcement on Monday. “I asked the city police commissioner to start a drive against those who drink and drive. I have also asked him to shut down hotels and restaurants that remain open after the deadline. The licence of establishments (that violate rules and stay open beyond closing time) will be revoked,” he said.


According to the CM, the police department was working on a real-time system that pinpoints speed violations on the roads and sends the driver a penalty notice and alerts against speeding. Shinde said there would be no leniency in this case. “Action will be taken regardless of political connections. The people who died in this case or similar cases are the sons and daughters of someone," he said.


In Pune, the local administration had bulldozed illegal constructions such as bars and restaurants. Several joints have been shut down in the city after the hit-and-run case. Many bars were found to have served alcohol to underage customers.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Eknath Shinde mumbai police worli Shiv Sena mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK