The bar manager had served hard liquor to Mihir, who is yet to complete 24 years of age, violating Maharashtra's legal drinking age of 25, an official said

The car seized by police. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai hit and run case: Bar where Mihir Shah visited sealed by excise department x 00:00

The state excise department on Tuesday reportedly sealed the bar in Juhu where Mumbai hit and run case accused Mihir Shah had visited on the night of the incident, the ANI reported.

According to the ANI, "The Excise Department has sealed Vice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu. The bar has 4 doors and all have been sealed. Before the incident, Mihir Shah, the accused in the case, had a party there with his 4 friends. After the party, Mihir Shah left the bar and was seen in CCTV footage going with his friends in a car. 60 staff that used to work in the bar, Police have questioned some of them along with the bar owner."

ADVERTISEMENT

The bar manager had served hard liquor to Mihir, who is yet to complete 24 years of age, violating Maharashtra's legal drinking age of 25, he said, according to the PTI.

The action to seal the bar was taken on the orders of the district collector for violation of rules, the excise department official said.

Meanwhile, Mihir Shah, the absconding accused in the BMW hit-and-run case and son of a Shiv Sena politician, was arrested on Tuesday by Mumbai Police, two days after he allegedly rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring her husband, reported the PTI.

Mihir, 24, who managed to evade the police since Sunday morning, was arrested from Virar near Mumbai, a senior police official said.

Mihir's mother and two sisters were brought to Mumbai for questioning from Shahapur in Thane district of Maharashtra. They are being quizzed along with 10 others, the official added.

The police stated that Mihir Shah's politician father Rajesh Shah actively ensured his son's escape and had plans to tow away the BMW car after the accident.

Preliminary investigations showed that the luxury car driven by Mihir rammed into a two-wheeler from behind in the Worli area on Sunday morning, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion, while her husband Pradeep survived with injuries.

Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for around 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir pulled it over, swapped the seat with his driver, and fled in another vehicle, according to police, as per the PTI.

Following the crash, Mumbai Police formed 11 teams and enlisted the Crime Branch to apprehend Mihir. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had also been issued against him, the official said.

A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended until July 11 the police custody of Rajesh Shah's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, in the hit-and-run case. Bidawat was sitting in the luxury car with Mihir at the time of the crash. Rajesh Shah is currently out on bail.

Chilling details of the accident emerged in CCTV footage produced by police in the court on Monday.

The footage shows Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged by the BMW car for 1.5 kilometres before the car stopped. Mihir and Bidawat pulled the woman off the bonnet, placed her on the road, and swapped seats. While reversing the car, Bidawat ran over the victim before fleeing.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)