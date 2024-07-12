Worli hit-and-run case: Neta’s brat drank more after Juhu bar, say cops

Investigators believe Mihir Shah was ‘heavily intoxicated’ at time of mishap, as they now suspect he bought more beer after leaving bar

Investigators in the Worli hit-and-run case suspect the politician’s son was heavily intoxicated while driving the high-end car. Police said Mihir Shah confessed to consuming several drinks at a Juhu pub, then bought four more beer cans and drank them in the car while driving to Marine Lines. He then took another chauffeur-driven SUV, purchased four beer cans from Malad, and drove to Marine Drive, where he forcefully took the keys from his driver.



Shah, who is believed to have been highly intoxicated from a combination of whiskey and beer, was driving a BMW when the accident occurred in Worli. The police have reconstructed the crime scene and sought further custody of the driver to locate the discarded empty beer cans. However, the court has placed him in judicial remand. Shah’s blood sample report, still pending, will determine his blood alcohol level at the time of the incident.

“The blood samples will take time as we have sent it for forensic analysis.” said a senior official from Worli police. According to the police, Mihir expressed regret over the accident and confessed that he was unaware the woman had been struck by the front tire of the BMW. The police have established a timeline of the incident and reconstructed the scene from Marine Lines to Kalanagar.

Friend was regular

Their investigation revealed that Mihir had first visited Global Tapas Bar in Juhu, arriving in a Mercedes. According to the police, it was Mihir Shah’s friend Dhruv Dedhia who took them to the establishment by claiming they were all under the legal age to consume alcohol. “Mihir had gone to Global Tapas bar for the first time with Dedhia, who was a regular patron, and hence they could enter the establishment easily,” the police said.

Purchased beers

There, he had several drinks of Jack Daniel’s before heading to Borivli, where he switched to a BMW. Accompanied by his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, they then went to Sai Palace Bar in Malad to pick up four cans of Budweiser Magnum. Bidawat initially drove the BMW as they headed to Marine Drive. Despite Bidawat’s warnings against driving due to his heavy intoxication, Mihir insisted on taking the wheel for a joyride.

“Bidawat had told Shah not to take charge of the car, however, he didn’t listen.” The police said. On July 7, at 5.30 am Pradeep Nakhwa and his wife Kaveri were returning from the market after buying fish, the BMW hit the couple and Kaveri was dragged by Shah and then moved down by Bidawat. “After dragging the woman, the duo called Rajesh Shah, Mihir Shah’s father, and informed him about the accident. On Rajesh’s instructions, the driver in the car was made to swap seats and take the fall,” said a police officer. The duo then went to Kalanagar and abandoned the car.

Destruction of evidence

“They removed a sticker from the car and concealed the number plate at Kalanagar. Bidawat then travelled to Borivli, while Shah went to his girlfriend’s residence in Goregaon and spent a few hours there. His sister Pooja arrived to pick him up, and they all fled to Shahapur in Pooja’s Audi. Meanwhile, Rajesh and Bidawat returned to the abandoned car and attempted to tow it, but they were detained and later arrested,” the police said. The cops started a manhunt to apprehend Mihir and 12 teams under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Katkar were formed.

Escape

“After 48 hours, on July 9, the police located the Shah family at a resort in Shahapur. The youth’s sisters Pooja and Kinjal, his mother Meena, and friend Avdheep were detained by the police, but Mihir himself was missing from the resort. He had fled with his friend Avdheep to Virar Phata, and Avdheep turned on his mobile phone, allowing us to trace him,” said a police officer.

The police are now investigating where Mihir changed his appearance. “He had changed his look to mislead us. He is not cooperating with and is not telling us where exactly he changed his look. We are investigating the matter,” said a police officer. The police have seized the licence of Mihir, the prime accused, and they are yet to seize the missing number plate and Shah’s phone.

Additionally, the police have also revealed that Mihir and Bidawat’s answers don’t align and they wanted to recreate the crime scene with the duo again while seeking the custody of Bidawat on July 11. The metropolitan court, however, granted him judicial custody.