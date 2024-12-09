Delhi’s air quality remains in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 231, a thin layer of smog limiting visibility. Shelters have been set up for those affected by the conditions as cold waves and fog persist across the city.

As winter settles in, Delhi's air quality continues to be in the 'poor' category, with a thin layer of smog enveloping parts of the national capital and limiting visibility. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 231 as of 8:00 am on Monday.

Several areas in Delhi reported concerning AQI levels, including Alipur at 239, Anandpur at 276, Ashok Vihar at 254, Bawana at 280, and Burari Crossing at 220. Other areas such as Dwarka Sector 8 registered an AQI of 291, while areas like ITO, Lodhi Road, and Vivek Vihar also reported AQI levels ranging from 154 to 242.

As the smog thickened, residents, particularly the homeless and financially disadvantaged, sought refuge in night shelters established by the Delhi government. Shelters have been set up in various locations, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and near Nizamuddin flyover, to help individuals cope with the adverse weather conditions.

A guard at a night shelter on Lodhi Road spoke to ANI, explaining that the shelter accommodates 16 to 17 people, with 14 to 15 currently residing there. The shelter, which is specifically for women, provides meals twice a day, hot water, blankets, and other essential amenities. "A doctor visits twice a week to prescribe medicines for those in need," the guard added, highlighting the safety measures and medical support available to residents.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate to dense fog in the morning and shallow fog or smog in the evening and night hours. On Sunday evening, parts of Delhi, including areas like Kota House, Akbar Road, and Pandara Park, recorded light rain, further contributing to the chill.

The IMD has also predicted a cold wave for West Rajasthan from December 9 to December 14. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience similar conditions starting from December 11. In Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur witnessed a drop in temperatures, with the minimum temperature dipping to 8°C, as per the IMD.

In Agra, however, the air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category this morning, offering some relief to residents. Following improvements in Delhi’s air quality, the Supreme Court recently allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to ease restrictions, shifting from Stage IV to Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. While this relaxation was granted, GRAP Stages II and I remain in force throughout the region.

Authorities continue to monitor air quality closely, as rising pollution levels remain a concern for the health of residents, especially during the harsh winter months.

(With inputs from ANI)