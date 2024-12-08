Delhi's minimum temperature dipped to 8°C, two degrees below the seasonal average, with the air quality remaining in the 'poor' category. The India Meteorological Department forecasts cloudy skies and possible light rain.

The national capital experienced a chilly start on Sunday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cool conditions are reflective of the ongoing winter chill that has begun to take hold of the city.

The weather has been particularly brisk this morning, with a high level of humidity also reported. At 8.30 am, the relative humidity stood at 94%, as per the IMD’s observations. The combination of low temperatures and high humidity made for a distinctly cold morning, typical of the early winter period in Delhi.

Despite the cool weather, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city remained in the 'poor' category, with a recorded reading of 276 at 9 am, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi has been grappling with poor air quality in recent days, and an AQI reading of 276 places the city in the ‘poor’ bracket, indicating potential health risks for sensitive individuals, especially those with respiratory issues.

The AQI system categorises air quality into various ranges, with readings between 0-50 considered ‘good,’ 51-100 as ‘satisfactory,’ 101-200 as ‘moderate,’ 201-300 as ‘poor,’ 301-400 as ‘very poor,’ and 401-500 as ‘severe.’ As Delhi’s AQI remains on the higher end of the scale, authorities continue to monitor the air quality closely.

Looking ahead, the IMD has forecasted that the weather will remain predominantly cloudy throughout the day. There is also a possibility of light rain or drizzle, offering a slight respite from the prevailing chill. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 24°C, providing some relief from the cooler start of the day.

The ongoing poor air quality and the relatively low temperature have contributed to the city's characteristic winter weather, which is expected to persist in the coming days, prompting residents to brace for further cold spells. As per PTI, the IMD has also indicated that the next few days will see similar trends in temperature and air quality.

According to PTI reports, the government has advised residents to take precautions against the cold and avoid outdoor activities to minimise the impact of the poor air quality on their health.

(With inputs from PTI)