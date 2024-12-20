Delhi woke up to dense fog on Friday as a cold wave gripped the city. The minimum temperature dropped to 7°C, and the Air Quality Index reached 434, remaining in the severe category, affecting health and visibility.

Delhi residents woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Friday morning as a cold wave swept through the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a drop in the minimum temperature to 7 degrees Celsius, with dense fog engulfing various parts of the national capital.

Several areas, including Yamuna Bazar and New Delhi Railway Station, saw people seeking shelter in night homes to escape the harsh cold. The chilly weather persisted, making it difficult for many to go about their day. The dense fog significantly reduced visibility, which was recorded at just 250 metres on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘severe’ category, causing concerns over pollution levels. At 8 AM, the AQI in Delhi stood at 434, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Several areas, including RK Puram (453), Rohini (452), Shadipur (436), and Vivek Vihar (451), reported dangerously high AQI levels, placing them in the ‘severe-plus’ range.

The AQI scale ranges from 0-50, considered good, to 401-500, categorised as severe. With the current levels in the ‘severe’ zone, residents have been urged to take precautions against the pollution, which poses a risk to health, particularly for those with respiratory conditions.

As the cold wave continued to grip the region, the IMD issued warnings for cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in several parts of North India. The department predicted that Himachal Pradesh would experience the most intense cold wave, while Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, and Rajasthan could see cold wave conditions at isolated places. Additionally, dense fog was expected to persist in isolated spots across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh, and ground frost was anticipated over Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD also reported that low visibility due to fog could impact travel and transportation, especially in the morning hours. The situation in Delhi and surrounding areas is expected to persist, with authorities advising caution for those travelling or engaging in outdoor activities.

(With inputs from ANI)