There is a possibility of light rain in North Madhya Maharashtra and surrounding areas during the last week of December 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the possibility of light rainfall in North Madhya Maharashtra and nearby areas during the final week of December 2024.

"19th Dec, Extended range forecast for 4 weeks from IMD. There is a possibility of light rain in North Madhya Maharashtra and surrounding areas during the last week of December 2024. Please stay tuned for IMD updates," K S Hosalikar, IMD Pune - Head, said in a post on X.

19th Dec, आयएमडीकडून 4 आठवड्यांसाठी विस्तारित रेंज अंदाज.

डिसेंबर 2024 च्या शेवटच्या आठवड्यात उत्तर मध्य महाराष्ट्र आणि आसपासच्या भागात हलक्या पावसाची शक्यता आहे.

कृपया आयएमडी अपडेट्सवर लक्ष ठेवा. pic.twitter.com/E6o2eiMFGS — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) December 19, 2024

Mumbai's temperature dips to 16 degrees

In the past few days, Mumbai has experienced sharp fluctuations in temperature. The city on Thursday saw a significant drop, with the minimum temperature reaching 16.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a cloudy sky on Thursday, December 19, with temperatures ranging from a cool 18 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 33 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celcius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 18 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 90 per cent. The sun rose at 07:06 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "mainly clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.