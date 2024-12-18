Breaking News
Delhi's air quality 'severe' at 441, temperature drops to 7.6 degrees Celsius

Updated on: 18 December,2024 11:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

AQI in several areas of the national capital was recorded as poor. 458 at ITO, 471 at Alipur, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 443, DTU 432, IGI Airport (T3) 418, RK Puram 464, DU North Campus 436, at 7 am on Wednesday

Pic/PTI

Delhi grappled with alarming pollution levels on Wednesday as the air quality settled in the severe category with an AQI of 441, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, reported news agency PTI.


AQI in several areas of the national capital was recorded as poor. 458 at ITO, 471 at Alipur, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 443, DTU 432, IGI Airport (T3) 418, RK Puram 464, DU North Campus 436, at 7 am on Wednesday.


However, the AQI in some areas was better and was recorded in the 'very poor' category. Chandni Chowk's AQI was recorded as 374, 348 at Lodhi Road, 344 at Dilshad Garden and 367 at NSIT Dwarka.


Out of the 37 monitoring stations, 32 recorded air quality in the 'severe plus' category, with AQI readings reaching as high as 480 at many locations. The remaining stations reported 'severe' air quality.

An AQI of 400 or above warrants urgent attention, according to the CPCB's colour-coded warnings.

Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the strictest set of anti-pollution measures, remains in force, including a ban on construction activities and the entry of polluting trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi.

The minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's normal, with the humidity level at 93 per cent at 8:30 am, reported PTI.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius under mainly clear skies.

During winters, GRAP categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

(With inputs from PTI)

