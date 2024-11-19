As of 8.30 am, the AQI for Anand Vihar was recorded at 500, Bawana at 500, CRRI Mathura Road at 500, DTU at 494, Dwarka Sector-8 at 494, ITO at 391, Jahangirpuri at 493, Lodhi Road at 488, Mundka at 498, Narela 500, North Campus at 494, Punjabi bagh at 495, RK Puram at 490, Shadipur at 498 and Wazirpur at 498

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe plus' on November 19. (Pic/AFP)

The air quality in the national capital on Tuesday has remained in the 'severe plus' category for a second consecutive day, with dense smog enveloping the city, leading to reduced visibility and worsening pollution levels to alarmingly high levels of poor AQI, reported the ANI..

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday reported an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 488 at 8 am, categorising it as 'severe plus.'

Such elevated AQI levels pose serious health risks, especially to vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

Drone footage from Bhikaji Cama Place at 7:20 am this morning revealed a thick layer of smog covering the area.

Despite the smog, train operations have continued in Delhi. However, reports from New Delhi Railway Station indicated delays for 22 trains and rescheduling for 9 others due to the poor visibility conditions.

Visuals from Kartavya Path and nearby areas showed individuals engaging in their morning routines, such as walking and cycling, amidst the pervasive haze.

Additionally, toxic foam has been spotted floating in sections of the river near Kalindi Kunj and Okhla Barrage, highlighting ongoing environmental concerns.

Residents throughout Delhi are expressing alarm as air quality readings in various neighbourhoods remain in the 'severe plus' category.

As of 8.30 am, the AQI for Anand Vihar was recorded at 500, Bawana at 500, CRRI Mathura Road at 500, DTU at 494, Dwarka Sector-8 at 494, ITO at 391, Jahangirpuri at 493, Lodhi Road at 488, Mundka at 498, Narela 500, North Campus at 494, Punjabi bagh at 495, RK Puram at 490, Shadipur at 498 and Wazirpur at 498, according to SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), stated ANI.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opted to conduct classes online until November 22, citing the hazardous conditions in Delhi and the NCR.

Similarly, in Haryana, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Gurugram announced that all in-person classes for students up to the 12th standard would be suspended from November 19 to November 23, or until further notice.

The air quality crisis extends beyond Delhi, affecting several cities, including Mumbai and various northern regions, raising significant health concerns.

In light of the ‘severe’ pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court has issued a circular urging litigants and advocates in its premises to wear masks and follow health precautions on Monday.

The Supreme Court referenced an order from November 17, 2024, regarding the implementation of Stage-IV measures of the Graded Response Action Plan for the National Capital Region.

"Inviting reference to Order dated November 17, 2024, of Director (Technical), Member Convenor of Sub-Committee on GRAP, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas notifying implementation of Actions under stage-IV (Severe Air Quality) of revised Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR, it has been directed that an advisory be issued for taking preventive health measures including wearing of mask," the SC stated in the notice.

The SC notice advised the public to adopt preventive health measures, including mask-wearing, to mitigate the health risks associated with the current air quality crisis.

(With inputs from ANI)