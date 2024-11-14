A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih agreed to list the matter after senior advocate Aprajita Singh, who has been appointed as amicus curiae, requested for urgent hearing looking at the prevailing situation in Delhi

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article SC agrees to hear on Nov 18 plea related to Delhi air pollution x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to urgently list on November 18, a plea seeking enforcement of measures to check pollution in the national capital after it was told that Delhi should not become the most polluted city in the world, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih agreed to list the matter after senior advocate Aprajita Singh, who has been appointed as amicus curiae, requested for urgent hearing looking at the prevailing situation in Delhi, reported PTI.

"Since yesterday we have been in severe mode. Just to avoid this situation, this court has asked them to take preemptive action. They have not done anything. We should not become the most polluted city in the world," Singh told the bench, reported PTI.

The amicus further informed the bench that she has intimated the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) and they should explain what steps are being taken. The bench said it will hear the matter on November 18.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board in its latest update on Delhi air pollution, Delhi's Air Quality Index at 9 am on Thursday was 428, which falls in the 'severe' category.

"Of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi, 32 recorded air quality in the 'severe' category, with readings above 400. These stations include Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, IGI Airport, ITO, Mandir Marg, North Campus, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, and Pusa among others," an official said while sharing an update on the Delhi air pollution, reported PTI.

The air quality in Delhi on Wednesday was reported as the worst in the country, plunging into the 'severe' category for the first time this season.

The city's 24-hour AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 418 on Wednesday, up from 334 the previous day.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe-plus".

On November 11, the top court taking serious note of the violation of its firecrackers ban order on Diwali, observed that no religion encourages any activity that creates pollution.

It said the right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere was a fundamental right of every citizen, protected by Article 21 of the Constitution.

It is hearing a plea filed by M C Mehta in 1985 seeking directions to curb air pollution in the national capital and adjoining areas.

(With inputs from PTI)