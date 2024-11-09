The national capital reported alarming AQI levels, Bawana recorded an AQI of 409, Alipur at 387, Anand Vihar at 393, Dwarka Sector 8 at 362, IGI Airport at 344, Dilsahd Garden at 220, ITO at 359, Mundka at 377, Najafgarh at 379, New Moti Bagh at 411, Patparganj at 389, RK Puram at 376 and Wazirpur at 399, as per the data of SAFAR

Delhi's air quality has remained in the 'very poor' category for nine consecutive days. (Pics/AFP)

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal publicly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, holding them accountable for the escalating pollution levels in Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

Khandelwal accused the AAP government of failing to take any step to identify and find a solution to the pollution issue over the past decade.

Khandelwal stated, "AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are directly responsible for the pollution in Delhi, who have been ruling Delhi for the last 10 years. It is not the first time that Delhi is battling with such levels of pollution but this government took no step in these 10 years to identify the causes of pollution and find a solution to it. Overall, this AAP government has proved to be a failure in this situation, due to which the people of Delhi have to breathe the poisonous air and AAP and Arvind Kejriwal is totally responsible for this."

Delhi's air quality has remained in the 'very poor' category for nine consecutive days, exacerbated after the Diwali celebrations on Saturday.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital reached 360, indicating 'very poor' air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), visuals show a layer of smog covering the area surrounding the Kartavya Path as the AQI recorded 391 while the AIIMS area recorded 343 AQI.

Other specific areas in the national capital reported alarming AQI levels. Bawana recorded an AQI of 409, Alipur at 387, Anand Vihar at 393, Dwarka Sector 8 at 362, IGI Airport at 344, Dilsahd Garden at 220, ITO at 359, Mundka at 377, Najafgarh at 379, New Moti Bagh at 411, Patparganj at 389, RK Puram at 376 and Wazirpur at 399, as per the data of SAFAR.

Famous tourist spot of Delhi and one of the major routes connecting Delhi to Uttar Pradesh, Akshardham, saw an AQI of 393, with air quality falling under ‘very poor’, as per CPCB.

Drone visuals highlight severity of air pollution in Delhi, watch:

In response to the pollution crisis, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday convened a meeting with relevant departments to address the rising pollution levels.

Rai emphasised the need for a collaborative effort among North Indian states to tackle the issue, accusing the BJP-led governments in neighbouring states of politicising the pollution problem.

(With inputs from ANI)