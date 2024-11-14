The city recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 16.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, according to the weather department

Pic/PTI

A blanket of fog covered parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Thursday with the air quality index remaining in the 'severe' category, an official said, reported news agency PTI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board in its latest update on Delhi air pollution, Delhi's Air Quality Index at 9 am was 428, which falls in the 'severe' category.

"Of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi, 32 recorded air quality in the 'severe' category, with readings above 400. These stations include Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, IGI Airport, ITO, Mandir Marg, North Campus, Patparganj, Punjabi Bagh, and Pusa among others," an official told PTI.

The air quality in Delhi on Wednesday was reported as the worst in the country, plunging into the 'severe' category for the first time this season.

The city's 24-hour AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 418 on Wednesday, up from 334 the previous day.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

A thick veil of fog blanketed the city on Wednesday morning, reducing visibility to zero and affecting flight operations. The situation improved slightly on Thursday as the visibility at the Delhi Airport at 8.30 am was 400 metres.

The weather department said the maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 29 degrees Celsius.

SC agrees to hear on Nov 18 plea related to pollution in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to urgently list on November 18, a plea seeking enforcement of measures to check pollution in the national capital after it was told that Delhi should not become the most polluted city in the world.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih agreed to list the matter after senior advocate Aprajita Singh, who has been appointed as amicus curiae, requested for urgent hearing looking at the prevailing situation in Delhi.

"Since yesterday we have been in severe mode. Just to avoid this situation, this court has asked them to take preemptive action. They have not done anything. We should not become the most polluted city in the world," Singh told the bench.

The amicus further informed the bench that she has intimated the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) and they should explain what steps are being taken. The bench said it will hear the matter on November 18.

(With inputs from PTI)