The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Thursday morning was in the 'severe' category with a reading of 428 at 9 am. The AQI on Wednesday was reported as the worst in the country, plunging into the 'severe' category for the first time this season

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Delhi govt directs strict implementation of GRAP II measures as AQI slips into 'severe' category x 00:00

The Delhi government will ensure strict enforcement of pollution control measures under the Graded Response Action Plan Stage 2 to combat deteriorating air quality in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Thursday morning was in the 'severe' category with a reading of 428 at 9 am. The AQI on Wednesday was reported as the worst in the country, plunging into the 'severe' category for the first time this season, reported PTI.

During a press briefing, Rai attributed the worsening conditions to a combination of calm winds and a drop in temperature. He also said that GRAP III would not be imposed yet as the situation is expected to improve from tomorrow.

Citing studies, Rai said contributions from surrounding areas play a significant role in Delhi's pollution levels, with 30 per cent of the pollution originating from local sources and 34 per cent coming from the national capital region.

Rai assured that the Delhi government will strictly implement measures under GRAP 2 to prevent the air quality from deteriorating further.

"We will strengthen all ongoing campaigns and actions to mitigate pollution," Rai stated.

He also mentioned that the government would review all current action plans and campaigns and enhance enforcement efforts to prevent pollution levels from reaching emergency thresholds.

Addressing a press conference, Gopal Rai said, "Yesterday, a meeting was conducted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on GRAP 3 and after analysing situations, it was decided that the (Graded Response Action Plan-III) GRAP-III will not implemented in Delhi. All the schemes of the different departments will be continued according to the GRAP-II. We have again issued instructions to all departments to effectively and strictly follow the provisions given as per GRAP-II so that we would not be in a situation to reach GRAP-III. The government is effectively monitoring the situation. We are trying that pollution does not reach into the 'severe' category by effectively issuing the rules of GRAP-II.... But if the weather changes and AQI increases, then the government will take strict actions to curb pollution and save the people."

According to the India Meteorological Department, increased wind activity may help lower pollutant concentrations, with AQI expected to improve to the "very poor" category.

The AQI turned "severe" for the first time this season on Wednesday, with the Commission for Air Quality Management describing the situation as an "episodic event" of "unprecedented extremely dense fog."

Delhi has been continuously battling with air pollution for the last 14 days, post-Diwali.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)