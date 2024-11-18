Delhi’s air quality plunged to 'severe plus' levels with an AQI of 483, prompting emergency measures under GRAP Stage IV. Toxic foam in the Yamuna River added to residents' woes as schools shifted online and restrictions on vehicles and construction intensified.

Delhi's air quality worsened significantly on Monday morning as a thick blanket of smog covered several parts of the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged to 'severe plus' levels, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an AQI of 483 at 7 am in the national capital, according to ANI.

Toxic foam was observed floating on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj, and residents reported breathing difficulties and eye irritation. A local resident shared, "I have been living here for 20 years... This (air pollution) causes burning in the eyes, breathing difficulties, cough and cold. Pollution is very high here. Water is polluted too... We are habituated now. But someone new won't be able to stay here, they would fall ill immediately."

Despite the smog, train services continued to operate in Delhi. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a notice stating that low visibility procedures were in place, although flight operations were normal. Passengers were advised to check with their airlines for updates.

In Agra, a thick haze enveloped the Taj Mahal, with air quality in the city remaining in the 'poor' category, as per the CPCB, ANI reported.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Sunday that physical classes for all students, except those in classes 10 and 12, would be discontinued. Schools will shift to online classes in light of the worsening pollution levels. In a post on X, she stated, "With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tmrw, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders."

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will meet with departmental heads on Monday to discuss the effective implementation of GRAP IV measures. According to ANI, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the enforcement of Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from 8 am on November 18.

Stage IV, categorised as 'severe plus' (AQI >450), includes an eight-point action plan. Key measures include banning non-essential truck traffic into Delhi, restricting certain vehicles, and extending the ban on construction and demolition activities to public infrastructure projects.

State governments have been advised to consider shifting more classes online, limiting office attendance to 50%, and implementing work-from-home policies. Emergency measures like closing colleges, reducing non-essential activities, and introducing odd-even vehicle policies are also being considered.

The CAQM urged citizens to stay indoors, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with health conditions. ANI reported that the situation is being monitored closely, with reviews planned to determine further actions.

