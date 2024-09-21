Several other AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat, also took the oath as members of the new Delhi Chief Minister's cabinet

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article AAP leader Atishi sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister x 00:00

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi was sworn in as the Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday, September 21, at Raj Niwas, news agency ANI reported. Several other AAP leaders, including Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat, also took the oath as members of the Atishi-led Delhi cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ANI, 43-year-old Atishi becomes the third woman to hold the post of Delhi Chief Minister, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. A key figure in AAP, Atishi is widely recognised for her significant contributions to enhancing the quality of education in Delhi's government-run schools during her tenure as an advisor to former Education Minister, Manish Sisodia.

The new Delhi Chief Minister expressed mixed emotions about the change in leadership, stating that while she was "honoured" by the trust placed in her by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, she was also saddened by his resignation. Speaking to the media, she affirmed her commitment to working diligently to ensure Kejriwal's return as CM after the upcoming assembly elections, ANI reported.

"First and foremost, I want to thank the people’s CM of Delhi, AAP's national convener, and my mentor – Arvind Kejriwal. He entrusted me with this immense responsibility and had faith in me to fulfil it. Only in AAP, under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, can a first-time politician become the CM of a state. I come from an ordinary family, and in any other party, I might not have even been given an election ticket," Atishi stated.

Meanwhile, after taking his oath as a Delhi Minister, AAP legislator Mukesh Ahlawat said, "It's all thanks to Arvind Kejriwal and Baba Saheb (Dr Ambedkar) that individuals like me can become ministers. Our priority will be to serve the Dalit and backward communities."

Atishi's cabinet colleague Kailash Gahlot said, "Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership as the party’s national convenor will continue to guide us. Our only aim is to keep working for the people of Delhi, as we have always done, and to bring back Arvind Kejriwal."

Atishi currently represents the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi Assembly and holds the largest number of portfolios in the government. Having joined the cabinet in March 2023, she is now poised to lead AAP into the forthcoming assembly elections.

Atishi’s parents, Tripta Wahi and Vijay Singh, were also present at the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Niwas.

(With ANI inputs)