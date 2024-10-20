Experts warn that the toxic white froth in the Yamuna River contains harmful organic matter that releases volatile gases into the atmosphere, endangering aquatic life and public health.
Experts have raised alarms over the toxic white froth frequently seen in the Yamuna River, warning that it contains harmful organic matter which releases volatile gases into the atmosphere. The presence of this froth is becoming a matter of growing concern, particularly because of its potential impact on both the environment and human health.
Speaking to ANI, Professor Sachchida Nand Tripathi, Dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, explained that the froth is primarily caused by high concentrations of surfactants from soaps, detergents, and untreated wastewater being discharged into the river. These pollutants, which are not properly filtered out by existing wastewater systems, play a major role in the formation of this froth.
According to Professor Tripathi, "After the monsoon season, stable atmospheric conditions and increasing temperatures create the perfect setting for froth formation. By October, when the temperatures begin to drop, the froth stabilises further. This froth, however, contains harmful organic substances that release volatile gases directly into the atmosphere, contributing to air pollution. These gases can serve as precursors to the formation of secondary organic particulate matter, which is hazardous to both the environment and public health."
He further added that the froth not only contaminates the water but also has a severe impact on aquatic life. "The froth can kill healthy algae and lead to the death of fish and other aquatic organisms due to reduced oxygen levels in the water. This makes the river's ecosystem unhealthy and unsuitable for sustaining life."
Professor Tripathi emphasised the urgent need for the government to take action to address the problem. He suggested that authorities should focus on increasing wastewater treatment capacity to prevent untreated waste from entering the Yamuna. "Industrial waste disposal needs to be strictly regulated, and awareness campaigns should be organised to ensure that activities along the river's banks do not contribute to further pollution."
In addition to the warnings from Professor Tripathi, a study by researcher Sharma highlighted the significant role that organic pollution from industrial and agricultural runoff plays in worsening the froth problem. The presence of pollutants encourages microbial degradation, which releases gases that contribute to froth formation.
Furthermore, research has shown that organic compounds in polluted water can transfer from water to the air, forming secondary organic aerosols when volatile organic compounds react with atmospheric oxidants. The high levels of pollution and surfactants in the Yamuna increase the likelihood of these harmful processes, particularly in densely polluted urban areas like Delhi.
As ANI reported, addressing this issue will require a multi-faceted approach, including technological solutions for industrial waste management and expanding wastewater treatment capabilities to curb the release of untreated pollutants into the river.
(With inputs from ANI)
