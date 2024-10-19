Special Judge (NDPS) Sudhir Kumar Sirohi issued NBW against Virender Singh Baisoya Biru after hearing the application moved by the Investigation Officer (IO)

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against the alleged drug syndicate Kingpin Virender in Rs 5000 crore drug case.

NBW has been issued against Virender Singh Baisoya Biru who is an alleged Kingpin of a drug Syndicate investigated by Delhi police special cell.

Special Judge (NDPS) Sudhir Kumar Sirohi issued NBW against Virender Singh Baisoya Biru after hearing the application moved by the Investigation Officer (IO).

Ravindra Kumar, Additional PP alongwith IO appeared for Delhi police. It was submitted by the State that accused Virender Singh Baisoya Biru is the main kingpin of the whole syndicate and a vehicle was provided to co-accused Jatinder Singh Gill alias Jassi by accused Virender Singh Baisoya Biru to travel to Amritsar from where contra-band has been recovered.

Police said that despite visits to the house of the accused, the accused could not be found there, therefore, a notice was affixed at the house of the accused Virender Singh Baisoya Biru. After hearing the submissions, the court allowed the application.

The court said that the accused Virender Singh Baisoya Biru is the main kingpin of the whole syndicate. The above said vehicle was provided to co-accused Jatinder Singh Gill aliasJassi by accused Virender Singh Baisoya Biru for supply of contra-band, therefore, NBWs be issued against accused Virender Singh Baisoya Biru for November 25, 2024.

An application for judicial custody remand of five accused persons for two days was moved by the IO. Thereafter they were remanded in judicial custody till October 21.

Five accused persons namely Vijay Bhesania, Mayur Desale, Ashwin Ramani, Brijesh Kothia and Amit Kumar have been remanded to two-day judicial custody till Monday. They were produced from Police custody. All these accused persons are from Gujarat.

The case pertains to the recovery of 518 Kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 5000 crores in a joint operation of Delhi and Gujarat police. Delhi Police Special Cell and Gujarat police on October 13 seized 518 drugs from a drugs company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Its value is Rs 5000 crores in the international market.

Earlier, on October 1, the Delhi police special cell had recovered and seized 562 Kilogram cocaine and 40 Kilograms of hydroponic marijuana from a godown in Mahipal Delhi.

During the investigation, on October 10, Delhi police recovered 208 kilograms of cocaine from a shop in Ramesh Nagar Delhi.

During interrogation, it was revealed that all these drugs were sent from Ankleshwar Gujarat to be delivered to another company.

As of now a total of 1289 kilograms of cocaine and 40 Kilograms of Hydroponic marijuana have been recovered which is worth Rs 13000 crores.

